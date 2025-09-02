A Landslide In Sudan's Darfur Wipes Out A Village, Killing More Than 1,000 People

ETV Bharat / international

Cairo: A landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing an estimated 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history, a rebel group controlling the area said late Monday. The tragedy happened Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the statement read. The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said, appealing to the U.N. and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

The tragedy came as a devastating civil war has engulfed Sudan after tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Most of the Darfur region, including the Marrah Mountains, has become mostly inaccessible for the U.N. and aid groups given crippling restrictions and fighting between Sudan's military and the RSF.