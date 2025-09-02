ETV Bharat / international

A Landslide In Sudan's Darfur Wipes Out A Village, Killing More Than 1,000 People

Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said that the tragedy happened Sunday in Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 2, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST

1 Min Read

Cairo: A landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing an estimated 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history, a rebel group controlling the area said late Monday. The tragedy happened Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the statement read. The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said, appealing to the U.N. and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

The tragedy came as a devastating civil war has engulfed Sudan after tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Most of the Darfur region, including the Marrah Mountains, has become mostly inaccessible for the U.N. and aid groups given crippling restrictions and fighting between Sudan's military and the RSF.

The Marrah Mountains are a rugged volcanic chain extending for 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of el-Fasher, an epicenter of fighting between the military and the RSF. The area has turned into a hub for displaced families fleeing fighting in and around el-Fasher. Sunday’s landslide was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Sudan’s recent history. Hundreds of people die every year in seasonal rains and flooding.

Read More

Afghanistan Earth Quake: PM Modi Says India Will Provide All Possible Humanitarian Aid And Relief

Cairo: A landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing an estimated 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history, a rebel group controlling the area said late Monday. The tragedy happened Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the statement read. The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said, appealing to the U.N. and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

The tragedy came as a devastating civil war has engulfed Sudan after tensions between the country’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Most of the Darfur region, including the Marrah Mountains, has become mostly inaccessible for the U.N. and aid groups given crippling restrictions and fighting between Sudan's military and the RSF.

The Marrah Mountains are a rugged volcanic chain extending for 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of el-Fasher, an epicenter of fighting between the military and the RSF. The area has turned into a hub for displaced families fleeing fighting in and around el-Fasher. Sunday’s landslide was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Sudan’s recent history. Hundreds of people die every year in seasonal rains and flooding.

Read More

Afghanistan Earth Quake: PM Modi Says India Will Provide All Possible Humanitarian Aid And Relief

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUDANLANDSLIDE IN SUDANSUDAN LANDSLIDEDARFUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.