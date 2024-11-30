ETV Bharat / international

More Than 122,000 People Evacuated In Malaysia Due To Floods

Kuala Lumpur: More than 122,000 people have been forced out of their homes as massive floods caused by relentless rains swept through Malaysia's northern states, disaster management officials said Saturday.

The number surpassed the 118,000 evacuated during one of the country's worst floodings in 2014, and disaster officials feared it could rise further as there was no let-up in torrential downpours. The death toll remained at four recorded across Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak.

Kelantan state bore the brunt of the flooding, accounting for 63 per cent of the 122,631 people evacuated, according to data from the National Disaster Management Agency.

Nearly 35,000 people were evacuated in Terengganu, with the rest of the displacements reported from seven other states. Heavy rains, which began early this week, continued to hammer Pasir Puteh town in Kelantan, where people could be seen walking through streets inundated with hip-deep waters.

"My area has been flooded since Wednesday. The water has already reached my house corridor and is just two inches away from coming inside," Pasir Puteh resident and school janitor Zamrah Majid, 59, told AFP.

"Luckily, I moved my two cars to a higher ground before the water level rose." She said she allowed her grandchildren to play in the water in front of her house because it was still shallow.