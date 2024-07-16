ETV Bharat / international

Lahore Court Remands Imran Khan for 10 Days Police Custody in May 9 Riot Cases

Lahore (Pakistan): An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted police a 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with 12 cases stemming from the May 9 riots, Dawn reported. The unrest erupted nationwide last year after Imran Khan was detained by paramilitary Rangers from the Islamabad High Court during a corruption case proceeding.

During the protests, widespread rioting and vandalism were reported across various locations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's residence and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, as captured in social media footage. Lahore police's investigation wing, comprising a 13-member team, visited Adiala Jail on Saturday to question Imran Khan regarding the violence.

However, the PTI leader declined to meet with the team, which sought to interrogate him on charges related to inciting public unrest against the state, as reported by Dawn. According to Lahore Investigation DIG Zeeshan Asghar, Imran Khan was arrested as the primary suspect in 12 cases registered at different police stations in Lahore.

The charges against him range from provoking the public to attacks on government properties and military installations. Senior police officials specified that the focus of the investigation primarily centred on two cases: the assault on the Lahore corps commander's residence and the Askari Tower.