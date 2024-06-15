ETV Bharat / international

Kuwait Fire Incident: Indian Embassy Officials Visit All Five Hospitals, Meet 25 Injured Indians

By ANI

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

The Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of the victims in the Kuwait fire incident, reached Palam Technical Airport on Friday.

A team from the Indian Embassy visited all five hospitals where 25 Indians were injured in the recent fire incident in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait.
Kuwait Fire Incident (PTI Photo)

Mangaf (Kuwait): A team from the Indian Embassy has visited all five hospitals where 25 Indians injured in the recent fire incident in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait were admitted and enquired about their medical condition. At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12.

In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, "The Embassy team @indembkwt visited all 5 hospitals where injured Indians in the recent tragic fire-incident are receiving medical treatment."

"They met/enquired about the medical condition of 25 patients currently in hospitals. Most patients are already in touch with their families," the embassy added.

As per the latest development in the Kuwait fire incident, the Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of the deceased in the Kuwait fire tragedy, arrived at Palam Technical Airport on Friday. BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders are present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that usually it takes 10-15 days, but at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and EAM Jaishankar's request, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those Indian nationals who lost their lives in the deadly fire incident. "Usually it takes 10-15 days, but at the request of PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those 45 Indian nationals," he said.

"It is a very sad incident," Singh said, adding that PM Modi got worried after hearing the news and urgently called a meeting and sent us to Kuwait. Thirty-one bodies of victims--23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka (1) were brought via a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kochi in Kerala on Friday.

  1. Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Why Such Incidents Happen, What Needs to Be Done
  2. Kerala: CM Vijayan and People Pay Homage to Kuwait Fire Victims at Kochi Airport

