Kuwait Embassy In Delhi Dismisses Reports Of Its Staff Being Involved In Molestation Incident

New Delhi: The Kuwait embassy in New Delhi on Thursday rejected the reports of its staff being involved in a harassment incident. The Embassy clarified that the incident involved locally engaged workers, and the police are currently handling the matter with those workers.

In its clarification statement with reference to the news item carried by Indian newspapers on 18 July, Thursday reporting an incident of alleged harassment involving locally engaged workers, the Embassy of Kuwait, New Delhi said, "Both, the alleged accused and the complainant, are Indian citizens, and no Kuwaiti citizen is involved in the case".

"The complainant is a member of the multi-tasking staff of an outsourcing company engaged by the Embassy for carrying out housekeeping duties. Since the matter was reported to the Police, the Police contacted both the complainant and the accused, and called them outside the Embassy to investigate the matter", it said..

"As the case is being investigated by the Police /sub judice, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait shall wait for the outcome of the investigation/court directive, before taking any action. The complainant is still reporting, as usual, to the Embassy for carrying out routine work", the Kuwait embassy said.

A housekeeping staff at the Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi accused an employee working there of sexual harassment. After which the Police arrested the employee. According to sources, the accused has been identified as 70-year-old Abu Bakar.

Following the woman's allegation, the police registered an FIR against the accused Abu Bakar on Thursday and arrested him. The police are investigating the matter.