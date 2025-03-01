ETV Bharat / international

Kurdish Militants Declare Ceasefire In 40-Year Insurgency In Turkey

Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, declared a ceasefire on Saturday, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm.

Youngsters hold a photograph of the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Abdullah Ocalan as they gather to watch live on a tv screen a Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, delegation members releasing an statement from Ocalan, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
Youngsters hold a photograph of the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Abdullah Ocalan as they gather to watch live on a tv screen a Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, delegation members releasing an statement from Ocalan, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Istanbul: Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire on Saturday, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm. The statement from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned by Turkey since 1999, the group said: "We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo's Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked."

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984.

Istanbul: Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire on Saturday, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm. The statement from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned by Turkey since 1999, the group said: "We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo's Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked."

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KURDISH MILITANTS DECLARE CEASEFIRETURKEYKURDISTAN WORKERS PARTYKURDISH MILITANTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.