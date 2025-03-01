Kurdish Militants Declare Ceasefire In 40-Year Insurgency In Turkey

Istanbul: Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire on Saturday, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm. The statement from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.

Referring to Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned by Turkey since 1999, the group said: "We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo's Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked."

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984.