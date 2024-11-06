ETV Bharat / international

Kremlin Says Putin Does Not Plan To Congratulate Trump

Moscow: The Kremlin said Wednesday it would judge Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the US presidential election, on his actions and that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to congratulate him.

Relations between Russia and the US have been at an all-time low since the end of the Cold War, with Moscow angered by Western support to Ukraine. "We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

If elected, Trump has claimed that he would end the fighting in Ukraine within 24 hours. The US is "capable of helping bring about the end of this conflict" in Ukraine, but is also "the country that is inflaming the conflict", Peskov said.

Peskov said that Trump had made some "quite harsh statements" during his campaign, but that he also spoke of "his aspirations for peace on the international arena, about his aspirations to end politics based on continuing old wars." He added that: "But after victory, preparing to enter the Oval Office, sometimes statements take on a different tone."