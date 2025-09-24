ETV Bharat / international

Kremlin Rejects Trump’s Remarks About Ukraine Retaking Lost Territories From Russia

File photo of US President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ( ETV Bharat )

Moscow: The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump’s statement about Ukraine retaking lost territories with the help of the EU, saying Russia is an “integral part of European security”.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the US leader's call on Kyiv to make concessions.

Trump offered his position in a social media posting soon after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kremlin cannot agree with all of Trump's statements regarding the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RosBusinessConsulting (RBC) radio.

He attributed the US president's change in tone to his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.