KPK Assembly Passes Resolution To Bring Afghan Earthquake Victims To Pakistan For Treatment

A military helicopter carrying Injured victims of an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan takes off in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. ( AP )

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the federal government to allow victims injured in the Afghanistan earthquake to be brought to Pakistan for treatment, even as the province prepares for a crackdown against Afghan refugees. KP Assembly, with Speaker Babar Saleem in the Chair, passed the resolution to transfer critically injured Afghan earthquake victims to Pakistan without visa requirements.

The resolution stated that extending every possible assistance to Afghan brothers in this difficult time is a moral obligation. It also urged the federal and provincial governments to work in coordination to dispatch relief teams and medical supplies to the affected areas in Afghanistan. A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province late Sunday claimed over 800 lives, leaving more than 1,000 injured, while many are still trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, the KPK government has also started preparations for the planned crackdown against Afghan refugees, following the expiration of the deadline for their voluntary repatriation on August 31.

“All Afghan nationals having PoR (Proof of Registration) cards and ACC (Afghan Citizens Cards) stand as illegal residents after expiry of the deadline. Only the Afghans with proper visa documents would be allowed to stay in,” a senior police official said on Monday. "After the deadline is over, the remaining Afghan nationals will face arrest and forced expulsion", the official said.