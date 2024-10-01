ETV Bharat / international

South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Which Could Reach North Korea's Underground Bunkers

The Hyunmoo, surface-to-surface missile, march during a celebration to mark 76th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct.1, 2024. ( Pool Photo via AP )

Seoul: South Korea unveiled its most powerful ballistic missile and other weapons that could target North Korea during a massive Armed Forces Day ceremony on Tuesday, as the South's president warned the North's regime would collapse if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.

South Korea's weapons displays and warning against North Korea came after its northern rival recently rose regional animosities by disclosing its uranium-enrichment facility and tested missiles ahead of the US presidential election in November.

If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the (South Korea)-US alliance, President Yoon Suk Yeol told thousands of troops gathered at a military airport near Seoul. That day will be the end of the North Korean regime.

The North Korean regime must abandon the delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them, Yoon said.

During the ceremony, the South Korean military displayed about 340 military equipment and weapons systems. Among them was its most powerful Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, which observers say is capable of carrying an 8-ton conventional warhead that can penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground bunkers in North Korea.

It was the first time for South Korea to disclose that missile.

The United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber during the ceremony in an apparent demonstration of its security commitment to its Asian ally. South Korea also flew some of its most advanced fighter jets.

Later Tuesday, South Korea paraded its troops and weapons through the streets of Seoul, the country's capital, as part of efforts to boost military morale and demonstrate its deterrence capabilities against potential North Korean aggressions.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon, a conservative, has put a stronger military alliance with the US and an improved trilateral Seoul-Washington-Tokyo security cooperation at the centre of his security polices to cope with North Korea's advancing nuclear programme.