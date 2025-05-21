ETV Bharat / international

Know More About World Day For Cultural Diversity For Dialogue And Diversity Amidst Rising Intolerance

Hyderabad: The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed annually on May 21, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002. This day highlights the significance of cultural richness and the crucial role of intercultural dialogue in fostering peace and sustainable development globally.

The declaration followed United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) adoption of the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity in 2001, emphasising culture's potential in achieving prosperity, sustainable development, and peaceful coexistence.

Amidst concerning UN statistics revealing that 89 percent of current global conflicts occur in nations with limited intercultural dialogue, the need to prioritize and strengthen such dialogue for effective cooperation and lasting peace is paramount.

UNESCO data highlights the cultural and creative sector's substantial contribution to global development, accounting for over 48 million jobs, with nearly half held by women. This sector represents 6.2 percent of global employment and 3.1 percent of the world's GDP. Notably, it also offers significant employment opportunities for young people under 30. Despite its economic and social impact, the cultural and creative sector often lacks adequate attention in public policy and international cooperation.

Rise of Intolerance

A concerning trend of rising intolerance towards the “other”, those perceived as different is being observed worldwide. This manifests in xenophobic and discriminatory attitudes, often fueled by fear of the “other” or unknown. Consequently, reinforcing intercultural dialogue is increasingly urgent. While migration can significantly contribute to cultural diversity and exchange, migrants and refugees are frequently the primary victims of this growing intolerance.

History of the Day

The origins of the World Day for Cultural Diversity trace back to the 1998 UNESCO Intergovernmental Conference on Cultural Policies for Development in Stockholm. Subsequently, UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity in 2001.