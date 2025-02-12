India, Israel Not Just Strategic Partners But Our People Share Warmth, Honest Sentiments: Knesset Speaker

Lod: Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has said India and Israel not only are strategic partners in many areas but their people also share a warm and honest relationship.

Ohana, seen as a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also credited the prime ministers of both countries for "having worked hard" to strengthen and deepen the relationship between "big and powerful" India and "small and creative" Israel.

Recalling his visit to India in March 2023, the Speaker said it was not accidental that he chose India as his first overseas destination for a visit.

"I chose India as the first destination for my overseas trip after entering office as the Speaker of the Knesset. The first trip is also a reflection of the importance of a place in our relationship. It was also the first visit of any Knesset speaker to India", Ohana said.

"During the time of the visit and also after it, the strong sentiments towards India only deepened. India is not only a strategic partner of Israel in many areas but it is also a country with which the relationship between people is warm and honest", he emphasised.

He was addressing hundreds of Indian Jews of the Bene Israel community, hailing from the Maharashtra region, who descended on this township from all across Israel on Tuesday evening to celebrate the age-old Indian tradition of "Malida".

Ohana lauded the community for keeping their cultural practices alive over thousands of years. The Bene Israel community has been performing the 'Malida' ceremony on most of their festive occasions, especially on the Jewish festival of Tu B'Shvat, also called the New Year of the trees.

Malida was recognized as an official national holiday of the Hebrew Calendar some five years ago, something the Bene Israel community cherishes as an achievement.