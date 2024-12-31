ETV Bharat / international

It is Midnight, Jan 1 2025: Kiribati Leads The World As Its Island Kiritimati Rings In New Year 8.5 Hours Before India

As most of the world awaits 2025, the tiny island nation of Kiribati has already taken the lead, becoming the first to welcome the New Year. Kiritimati Island, also known as Christmas Island, located in the central Pacific Ocean, marks the dawn of January 1, 2025, as clocks struck midnight there earlier today.

The island is precisely 8.5 hours ahead of India and 14 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time. So when India clocked 3.30 pm today (Dec 31 2024), it was midnight, Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025, in Kiritimati. This momentous occasion in Kiribati signifies the beginning of the global New Year celebrations, as the island nation marks the very first moments of 2025, long before the rest of the world follows suit.

Locals in Kiritimati welcome the fresh dawn of the new year, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration that spread across the small island with residents ringing in with New Year fireworks, music, and joyful festivities.

For India, the time difference is significant. While the celebrations were underway in Kiribati, Indian cities and towns were gearing up for the grand festivities later in the day.

After Kiribati's early festivities, the Chatham Islands of New Zealand joined the celebrations just 15 minutes later, at 5.15 am ET, followed by New Zealand itself and several other Pacific islands such as Tokelau and Tonga. As the time zones rolled on, the New Year spread across the globe, with each region bringing its unique traditions and celebrations to the occasion.