King Charles Marks Air India Tragedy With Moment Of Silence During Annual Birthday Parade

King Charles requested the symbolic moves “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected.

FILE - Britain's King Charles III attends the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, June 17, 2023.
FILE - Britain's King Charles III attends the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, June 17, 2023.
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 14, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

London: King Charles III and other members of the royal family in uniform wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence during his annual birthday parade Saturday as the monarch commemorated those who died in this week’s Air India plane crash.

Charles requested the symbolic moves “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy,” Buckingham Palace said. An Air India flight from the northwestern city of Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. One man survived.

In addition to being Britain’s head of state, Charles is the head of the Commonwealth, an organisation of independent states that includes India and Canada. The monarch’s annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, is a historic ceremony filled with pageantry and military bands in which the king reviews his troops on Horse Guards Parade adjacent to St. James’ Park in central London.

The military ceremony dates back to a time when flags of the battalion, known as colours, were "trooped,'' or shown, to soldiers in the ranks so they could recognise them. All members of the royal family in uniform wore black armbands. The moment of silence occurred while the king was on the dais after reviewing the troops. Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, held a similar moment of silence in 2017 when Trooping the Colour took place three days after a fire ripped through the Grenfell Tower apartment bloc in west London, killing 72 people.

