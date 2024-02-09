King Charles III Doing 'Extremely Well', Says Queen Camilla

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 9 hours ago

Queen Camilla shared the good news that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis. She added that he is also very touched by the concerns shown by well wishers

London: Queen Camilla on Thursday said that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he's received from the public.

Camilla travelled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well. "Well he's doing extremely well under the circumstances," Camilla said.

He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere that's very cheering. The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

