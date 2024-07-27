ETV Bharat / international

Kin Of 17 Out Of 18 Air Crash Victims In Nepal Receive Bodies

Kathmandu: Bodies of 17 out of the 18 persons killed in the deadly plane crash in Nepal were handed over to their relatives on Saturday, a day after some families refused to accept the corpses demanding clarity on the issue of compensation and insurance.

The remaining body is that of Aref Reda, a Yemeni national, who was among the 19 people on board a Pokhara-bound aircraft of Saurya Airlines that crashed shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) here and caught fire on Wednesday.

Apart from the pilot who is the lone survivor and the co-pilot, the flight was carrying technical staff of the airline, and a child and his mother. According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, all the bodies except for the body of Aref Reda have been handed over to the family members, The Kathmandu Post said.

Most of the bodies were identified by Friday and five of the 18 of them were collected by the respective kin. However, there had been issues in identifying the severely charred bodies. A large team of doctors worked to identify the victims as quickly as possible, according to officials.