Khalistanis Trying To Wedge Between Hindu And Sikh Canadians: Ex-Indian Envoy

New Delhi: Ajay Bisaria, India’s ex-envoy to Canada and Pakistan, said a handful of Khalistani extremists led the Trudeau government to put an effective veto on Canada's India policy as evident from public grandstanding and expulsion of diplomats.

“Recent events demonstrate that Trudeau’s government has effectively allowed a veto on its India policy to be exercised by a handful of Khalistani extremists. This bunch of violent goons has been allowed to sabotage the India-Canada diplomatic relationship, where mutual security concerns could easily have been settled behind closed doors, instead of by public grandstanding and expulsions of diplomats. With violent attacks on Hindu temples, the Khalistanis are now trying to drive a wedge between largely peaceful Hindu and Sikh Canadians”.

Meanwhile, Amit Dasgupta, who served as the Joint Secretary of the Public Diplomacy Division in the Ministry of External Affairs and is currently a commonwealth fellow at McGill University in Montreal, said Trudeau knows the Canadian people are bigger than his government and have strong educational, research, trade and investment, and cultural links with India and Indians, which will survive Trudeau's hate politics.

“Supporting separatist demands and terrorism is not sustainable. Trudeau knows this but, like his father, is blind-sighted by his anti-India upbringing. At the same time, storms leave behind destruction. The period of reconstructing the bilateral relationship will take time and joint efforts. But it can and will be done, once the storm ends”, he said.

“All bilateral relationships have up and down phases. We are currently experiencing a down period vis-a-vis Canada, thanks to an adversarial and anti-India government in Ottawa. All storms end and so will this. India is a sovereign nation that has firmly rejected Trudeau's megaphone histrionics. I believe New Delhi's response to be mature, professional, and appropriate”, Dasgupta added.

He explained that India maintained its relations with all countries keeping not only the national interest but also bilateral and regional context in mind.

“How we engage with other countries depends on the respect they have for our national security concerns. Some Western governments gave shelter to Khalistanis as it served their national interests. Now with India emerging as a critical player in the global arena, such persons are a liability when you wish to forge closer links with New Delhi. India will continue to rise. Canadians need to ponder whether Trudeau is sacrificing Canada at the altar of his dislike for India, and if that should be tolerated,” Dasgupta noted, stressing that India is keen to engage and will take its rightful place at the high table. It needs a motley of understanding and respect for India's strategic interests for any engagement.