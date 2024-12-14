Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Pannun Threatens To Attack Indian Envoy In US

New Delhi: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat against India’s ambassador to Washington DC, Vinary Kwatra, saying that he was on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America.
“India has designated Vinary Kwatra, Indian Ambassador in Washington DC, to coordinate with Russian diplomats, and now Russian agencies have started providing intelligence and logistics to India’s RAW and NSA against pro-Khalistan Sikhs… Vinay Kwatra is already a target of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America,” Pannun was heard saying in a new video message.
On Friday, the pro-Khalistan Sikhs seized control of the consulates of Russia in New York and Toronto and raised anti-India slogans.
“Since the assassination of (Hardeep Singh) Nijjar, PM Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have visited Russia seeking support from President (Vladimir) Putin against Khalistan advocacy in the US, Canada, and EU,” Pannun said.
Putin has now forged an alliance with India on transnational repression against pro-Khalistan Sikhs, Pannun claimed.
The Indian consulate in San Francisco was attacked and vandalised in March 2023 by Khalistan supporters. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and released the pictures of 10 wanted accused involved in the attack and vandalism.
In September 2023, the agency said it had issued three separate “Request for Identification and Information” notices against the wanted accused, seeking information that could lead to their arrest or detention.
India has designated Pannun as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020. His agricultural land was also attached under Section 51A of the UAPA.
