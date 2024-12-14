ETV Bharat / international

Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Pannun Threatens To Attack Indian Envoy In US

New Delhi: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat against India’s ambassador to Washington DC, Vinary Kwatra, saying that he was on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America.

“India has designated Vinary Kwatra, Indian Ambassador in Washington DC, to coordinate with Russian diplomats, and now Russian agencies have started providing intelligence and logistics to India’s RAW and NSA against pro-Khalistan Sikhs… Vinay Kwatra is already a target of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America,” Pannun was heard saying in a new video message.

On Friday, the pro-Khalistan Sikhs seized control of the consulates of Russia in New York and Toronto and raised anti-India slogans.

“Since the assassination of (Hardeep Singh) Nijjar, PM Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have visited Russia seeking support from President (Vladimir) Putin against Khalistan advocacy in the US, Canada, and EU,” Pannun said.