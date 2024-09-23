ETV Bharat / international

Modi's Diplomatic Push: Key Takeaways From PM's US Visit So Far

New York (US): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States (US). This is the first major diplomatic development since he took office for a third term in May. The trip is also an important move towards improving India-US relations ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

During his trip so far, Modi attended several events and held meetings with world leaders and CEOs.

Modi At Quad Summit

Modi’s visit began with his address at the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington on Saturday, during which said that a “free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region is a shared priority for all Quad countries.”

The meeting was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The summit's focus was regional security, climate change, and economic growth, among other issues, which would serve as a benchmark for the next Quad Leaders' Summit to be held in India in 2025. Mumbai may also host a Quad Regional Ports and Transportation Conference in the same year. Read Here...

Modi-Biden Bilateral Talks

Biden hosted Modi at his residence in Delaware on Saturday. The two leaders held bilateral talks and discussed various matters, including drone procurement, military exercises, and setting up a semiconductor plant in Kolkata.

They also deliberated on various joint agreements including a recently signed deal between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited on the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

During the talks, Biden said that the US supports permanent membership for India in the UN Security Council, among other initiatives of global importance.

He acknowledged India's role as a global leader and a leading voice in the Indian Ocean region. Biden also appreciated India’s contributions toward security and peacekeeping missions worldwide, including in the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Sunday, Modi gifted the US President an antique silver hand-engraved train model, a rare and extraordinary piece masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra and showcasing the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry Here...

Meeting With Other Global Leaders

Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and assured India’s support for the Palestinian people amid the war and ensuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s stance on a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine issue and advocated a ceasefire between the two nations.