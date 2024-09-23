Modi's Diplomatic Push: Key Takeaways From PM's US Visit So Far

New York (US): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States (US). This is the first major diplomatic development since he took office for a third term in May. The trip is also an important move towards improving India-US relations ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.
During his trip so far, Modi attended several events and held meetings with world leaders and CEOs.
Modi At Quad Summit
Modi’s visit began with his address at the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington on Saturday, during which said that a “free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region is a shared priority for all Quad countries.”
The meeting was attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The summit's focus was regional security, climate change, and economic growth, among other issues, which would serve as a benchmark for the next Quad Leaders' Summit to be held in India in 2025. Mumbai may also host a Quad Regional Ports and Transportation Conference in the same year.
Modi-Biden Bilateral Talks
Biden hosted Modi at his residence in Delaware on Saturday. The two leaders held bilateral talks and discussed various matters, including drone procurement, military exercises, and setting up a semiconductor plant in Kolkata.
They also deliberated on various joint agreements including a recently signed deal between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited on the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
During the talks, Biden said that the US supports permanent membership for India in the UN Security Council, among other initiatives of global importance.
He acknowledged India's role as a global leader and a leading voice in the Indian Ocean region. Biden also appreciated India’s contributions toward security and peacekeeping missions worldwide, including in the Russia-Ukraine war.
On Sunday, Modi gifted the US President an antique silver hand-engraved train model, a rare and extraordinary piece masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra and showcasing the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry
Meeting With Other Global Leaders
Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and assured India’s support for the Palestinian people amid the war and ensuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s stance on a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine issue and advocated a ceasefire between the two nations.
Modi also met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, the first meeting between the two leaders. It was held on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA session in New York.
Indian Diaspora Event ‘Modi And US’
In New York, Modi also addressed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora at the “Modi and US” event in Nassau Coliseum. He appreciated their support in India’s growth, calling them "strong brand ambassadors" of the country globally.
At least 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora from 42 different states welcomed the Prime Minister.
During his address, PM Modi highlighted various facets of India-US relations, people-to-people ties, and India's rising global stature and economic growth.
He also apprised the audience of how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturing—from being an importer to an exporter and digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will be available in America.
Modi’s Roundtable With Top Tech CEOs
On Sunday (local time), Modi held a roundtable with at least 15 CEOs of leading US-based companies to forge deals and collaborations between India and the US in the areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.
The roundtable was attended by prominent figures including Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, and Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan.
During the meeting, Modi emphasised India's growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors. He also expressed his government's commitment to making India a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.
Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India. pic.twitter.com/qW3sZ4fv3t— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024
Return Of Antiquities To India
The US has facilitated the return of 297 stolen or trafficked antiquities to India. Spanning almost 4,000 years of Indian history, these artefacts will be returned to India.
In July, India and the US signed their first agreement to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property and the return of antiquarian objects to their place of origin.
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday expressed deep appreciation for US President Biden for ensuring the return of the invaluable antiques.
