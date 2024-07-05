Keir Starmer Achieves '400 Paar', PM Modi Congratulates UK's New Prime Minister

Hyderabad: United Kingdom's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday achieved '400 Paar', a slogan coined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha election in India.

Keir Starmer vowed to rebuild Britain, hours after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in a general election in which the weary voters inflicted a "sobering verdict" on Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives, who suffered their worst electoral drubbing.

Starmer, 61, assumed charge as the 58th prime minister after his customary audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, following Sunak's meeting with the British monarch.

The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up 211 from the last election in 2019. Sunak's Conservatives won just 121 seats, down 250 seats from the previous election. While the Labour had a vote share of 33.7 per cent the Conservatives had 23.7 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party - the BJP, which has come to power for the third successive term, with the help of its allies, had coined the slogan' Iss Baar 400 Paar' (this time above 400 seats). PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders like Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Dr S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman used the slogan extensively while campaigning. However, the BJP could manage to win only 240 seats in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP coined the slogan' Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar' (this time Modi's government) and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP coined the slogan 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (One more a Modi government).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Starmer with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Keir Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity."