Kashmir Is The 'Jugular Vein' Of Pakistan, Says Army Chief General Asim Munir

New Delhi: Days after India strongly rejected Pakistan’s latest reference to Kashmir during a security council debate at the United Nations, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir termed Kashmir as the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan.

“Our stand on Kashmir is clear. It is our jugular vein. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers. It is their heroic struggle as they are fighting against Indian occupation,” Munir said during the Overseas Pakistanis Conference held in Islamabad from April 13 to 16. He said no power in the world can separate Kashmir from Pakistan.

Raising the ‘two nation theory’, Munir said, “We are two nations. You have to teach your children the history of Pakistan so that they don’t forget the history. We are different from Hindus’ in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different, our customs are different, our tradition and thoughts are all different. In fact, that was the foundation of the two nation theory. Because of that our forefathers incessantly struggled to create this country.” In a recent security council debate at the UN, India’s envoy, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish dismissed Islamabad’s statements as 'unwarranted'. Urging Pakistan to vacate the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Harish said that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always remain an integral part of India.”

Call to Pakistanis living abroad

In an attempt to attract investments to cash trapped Pakistan, Munir said, “I am very humbled to see the sentiments you (non resident Pakistanis) have shown to the armed forces. Our sentiments and emotions for you are even stronger. You are not only the ambassadors of Pakistan but also its soldiers. You are the light of Pakistan which shines in many countries across the globe.” He further said, “The way you are contributing for your country (Pakistan) while investing through multiple channels shows your love for your country. People who live overseas don’t forget that you always carry a superior culture.”

On Balochistan

Referring to Pakistan’s domestic insurgencies, Munir said terrorists can’t take away the destiny of the country. "If 1.3 million soldiers of the Indian army can’t intimidate and shake us, can these terrorists subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?” he asked. Naming groups like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), Munir said, “You will see that we will beat these terrorists very soon.” He asked, "Do Pakistan’s enemies really believe that 1,500 terrorists can determine the fate of Pakistan?" The Pakistani army chief quite often tries to raise the Kashmir issue in his speeches on nationalism to gain support for the army, which is getting unpopular in the country.