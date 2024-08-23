ETV Bharat / international

Kamala Harris Vows To Be 'President For All Americans' In Convention Climax

File photo of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appearing at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee ( AP )

Chicago (United States): Kamala Harris will pledge to be "president for all Americans" Thursday as she accepts the Democratic Party nomination in Chicago in the biggest speech of her life.

The 59-year-old vice president was to focus on her personal story and vow a "new way forward" as she reaches out to voters after one of the most extraordinary turnarounds in US political history. Excitement was at fever pitch as the Democratic National Convention prepared to anoint Harris its candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in November.

"I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans," Harris was to say, according to excerpts released by her campaign.

The first Black woman nominee for a major party, Harris has electrified supporters in the wake of 81-year-old President Joe Biden's shock decision to drop out a month ago. She has quickly united the party, wiped out Trump's lead in the polls, and raised staggering amounts of funds. Delegates clapped and cheered hours before her speech, and special musical guests lined up to perform, including pop star Pink and country band The Chicks.

Speculation swirled about other special guests adding stardust -- including possibly mega-star Beyonce, who has provided Harris with her campaign anthem, "Freedom." TMZ quoted multiple sources as saying Beyonce would perform.

"You know what I'm really excited for?" said Amanda Taylor, a 47-year-old delegate from Missouri. "Of course, Kamala, but I hear maybe Beyonce is going to come!"

Tempered hopes

Democrats are trying to temper their hopes, knowing that Harris faces a tough sprint to a nail-biting election on November 5, which as in 2020 may be decided by a handful of votes in key states. From Barack and Michelle Obama to Bill Clinton, senior figures have warned all week that Harris has a brutal fight on her hands to beat Trump.

The 78-year-old believed he was cruising to a stunning return to power against Biden, but has been unsettled by the sudden Democratic switch to a much younger opponent -- and one looking to make history as the first female president. The Republican is increasingly resorting to personal insults and race-baiting.

Speaking near the Mexican border barrier built during his presidency in the battleground state of Arizona, Trump focused Thursday on immigration, which Republicans believe is a major weakness for Harris.