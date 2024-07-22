Kamala Harris Is Just as Much of Joke as Biden Is: Trump Campaign

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris is "just as much of a joke as President Joe Biden is", alleged the Donald Trump Campaign on Sunday, immediately after Biden ended his re-election bid and endorsed his deputy as the Democratic Party nominee for the general elections in November.

In a statement, it claimed that Biden cannot take himself out of a campaign for President because "he is too mentally incompetent" and yet remains in the White House.

Biden (81) on Sunday announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president in 2024 and endorsed Harris, who is of both Indian and African origin, as the Democratic Party's new nominee. His decision to nominate Harris (59) follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US President Donald Trump last month.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said, "Kamala Harris is just as much of a joke as Biden is. Harris will be even worse for the people of our nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler-in-Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time."

"They own each other's records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration and her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA," it said.

In a joint statement on behalf of the Trump Campaign, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wilesoe alleged that Biden is a "national security threat in great cognitive decline and a clear and present danger to every man, woman and child in our country".

"The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months?" it posed.

"We are going to win this election on November 5 and save our country. And then, only then, after we win, can we Make America Great Again!" the Trump Campaign said. It alleged that Biden was a "complete fraud and a disgrace to our country".'

"Biden has left our borders wide open, allowing up to 20 million illegal aliens to enter the United States, creating a Biden Migrant Crime Wave and taxing precious resources. Biden has taken our once-great economy and ruined it, creating record inflation and causing Americans to have to choose between groceries and gas," the Trump Campaign said.

It alleged that Biden has been "weak, pathetic, and incompetent as a leader" and that he "allowed" 13 American servicemembers to be killed in Afghanistan, "which set off a chain reaction that caused Putin to invade Ukraine and Hamas terrorists to attack Israel".

"World leaders are laughing at us," the campaign said. "And during this entire term, Kamala Harris as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did nothing. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once great nation and they must all be thrown out of office," it added.

Reacting to Biden ending his reelection bid, Trump on Sunday claimed that the incumbent president is "certainly not fit to serve". "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump, 78, added, "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"