US: Harris Leads Trump In Several Battleground States, Various Polls Say

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the lead over her Republican presidential rival Donald Trump in several key battleground states like Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to various polls released here.

Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, enjoys a slight lead over former president Trump in Michigan, as per the latest poll released by UMass Lowell's Center for Public Opinion and YouGov. Harris is slightly leading 48 per cent to 43 per cent in the Great Lakes State against Trump, it said.

"For a swing state, this margin is good news for the vice president's campaign," Rodrigo Castro Cornejo, UMass Lowell political science assistant professor and Center for Public Opinion associate director, said.

If Trump wants to beat this margin, he has an uphill battle to fight in the Great Lakes State. "The Trump campaign," Castro Cornejo said, "has a negative favorability in Michigan that needs to be overcome if they want to remain competitive in the state."