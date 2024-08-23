ETV Bharat / international

Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination With Pledge Of 'New Way Forward'

Chicago (United States): Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago on Thursday before a rapturous crowd, pledging a "new way forward" if she beats Republican Donald Trump in November's blockbuster election.

The 59-year-old sought to strike a presidential tone as she delivered a message of unity and opportunity for Americans following one of the most extraordinary turnarounds in US political history. She lashed out at Trump, accusing him of trying to "take our country" backwards and of cozying up to foreign "tyrants" like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," the vice president said to huge cheers.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she vowed. The convention became a giant party to celebrate Harris's astonishing ascent from something of a political afterthought to Democratic standard bearer upon President Joe Biden's surprise decision to end his reelection bid.

A sea of waving Stars and Stripes flags and chants of "USA" filled the arena as jubilant Democrats anointed Harris. She was later joined on stage by her running mate Tim Walz and their families, as they held their arms aloft while 100,000 red, white and blue balloons tumbled from the ceiling.

Country act The Chicks sang a version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" while pop star Pink also performed as the Democrats rolled out a list of celebrity backers.

'President for all Americans'

Harris pledged to be a "president for all Americans" in a bid to reach out to undecided voters. With the November election, Americans have a "fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past -- a chance to chart a new way forward," she promised. Harris then took aim at 78-year-old Trump, whose campaign has been upended by having to face a woman two decades younger, rather than the increasingly frail Biden, 81.

"We know what a second Trump term would look like," she said, referring to a right-wing think tank's blueprint for a future Republican government. "It's all laid out in 'Project 2025,' written by his closest advisors, and its sum total is to pull our country back to the past."