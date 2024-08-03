ETV Bharat / international

Kamala Became Democratic Nominee in Least Democratic Way Possible: Trump Campaign

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the least democratic way possible, rival Trump Campaign said here. The remarks by the Trump Campaign were made on Friday, hours after the Indian American leader was elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November 5th general elections.

Democrats are the real threat to democracy, the Trump Campaign said. Kamala Harris the least popular vice president in modern US history has just officially been installed as the presumptive Democrat nominee for president without a single vote cast in her name, it said.

In a process more reminiscent of communist China, Democrat elites deposed their previous nominee when their coverup of his decline was no longer tenable, then coronated Kamala in the least democratic way possible, the Trump campaign said.

Now, they're shielding her from the public as long as they can lest voters notice her dangerously liberal ideology and complete lack of fitness for office, it said.