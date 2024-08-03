ETV Bharat / international

Kamala Became Democratic Nominee in Least Democratic Way Possible: Trump Campaign

By PTI

Published : Aug 3, 2024, 7:16 AM IST

Following Kamala Harris's selection as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, the Trump campaign criticised the process, claiming it lacked democratic legitimacy as no votes were cast in her favour.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the least democratic way possible, rival Trump Campaign said here. The remarks by the Trump Campaign were made on Friday, hours after the Indian American leader was elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November 5th general elections.

Democrats are the real threat to democracy, the Trump Campaign said. Kamala Harris the least popular vice president in modern US history has just officially been installed as the presumptive Democrat nominee for president without a single vote cast in her name, it said.

In a process more reminiscent of communist China, Democrat elites deposed their previous nominee when their coverup of his decline was no longer tenable, then coronated Kamala in the least democratic way possible, the Trump campaign said.

Now, they're shielding her from the public as long as they can lest voters notice her dangerously liberal ideology and complete lack of fitness for office, it said.

Meanwhile, in an email to his supporters, former president and the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pledged to unleash hell on Harris. Trump is scheduled to address an election rally in the key battleground state of Atlanta on Saturday.

In a mass email, Trump said, 24 HOURS UNTIL WE UNLEASH HELL. At this time tomorrow, Crooked Kamala's worst nightmares come true. When I take the rally stage in DEEP BLUE Atlanta to a packed house with THOUSANDS of MAGA Patriots, she won't be able to hide from the truth any longer.

Tomorrow I step on stage and deliver Open Border Czar Kamala Harris the WORST defeat of her failed political career, he said.

