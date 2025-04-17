Kailash-Mansarovar Access Restored: A Cultural Route To India-China Diplomatic Reset?

New Delhi: After years of diplomatic frost between India and China, a symbolic window has opened. On Thursday, during his weekly media briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that Indian pilgrims will be permitted to undertake the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra through Chinese territory once again starting this year.
"What I do understand is that the Yatra will happen this year," Jaiswal said. "We are making preparations and more information will be put out to the public soon." He further stated that the Ministry will soon issue a notice to the public in this regard.
This is a significant development that hints at quiet recalibration in India-China ties. Coming amid broader regional flux and unresolved tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the move raises crucial questions about Beijing's intentions and New Delhi's strategy.
During the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, the issue of the Kailash-Mansoravar Yatra via Chinese territory cropped up. The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry, and the Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas," the External Affairs Ministry had stated in a press release. "Peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations. The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra."
The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Considered a spiritual journey of immense importance, it holds significance for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers. The Yatra involves traversing harsh terrains, high altitudes, and extreme weather, making it one of the most challenging pilgrimages in the world.
The External Affairs Ministry organises this Yatra during June to September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists. The Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.
The Yatra involves trekking at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, including extreme weather, and rugged terrain, and may prove hazardous for those who are not physically and medically fit. The itinerary provided is tentative and visits to the places are subject to local conditions at any point of time.
The Government of India does not claim responsibility in any manner for any loss of life or injury to a pilgrim, or any loss or damage to property of a pilgrim due to any natural calamity or due to any other reason. Pilgrims undertake the Yatra purely at their own volition, cost, risk and consequences.
In case of death across the border, the government shall not have any obligation to bring the mortal remains of any pilgrim for cremation to the Indian side. All pilgrims are, therefore, required to sign a Consent Form for cremation of mortal remains on the Chinese side in case of death.
This Yatra is organised with the support of the state governments of Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Sikkim; and the cooperation of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), and Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and their associated organisations provide logistical support and facilities for each batch of pilgrims in India. The Delhi Heart and Lung Institute conducts medical tests to determine fitness levels of applicants for this pilgrimage.
However, there have been instances of China imposing restrictions on Indian pilgrims from undertaking the Yatra. In June 2017, China denied entry to Indian pilgrims via the Nathu La pass, citing landslides and adverse weather conditions in Tibet. Approximately 47 pilgrims were affected, leading to diplomatic discussions between the two nations.
In 2023, reports indicated that China introduced stringent measures for Indian pilgrims, including higher fees and mandatory biometric data submission. These measures were perceived as deterrents, making the pilgrimage more challenging for Indians.
China's actions regarding the Yatra have often coincided with broader geopolitical tensions between the two Asian giants. The restrictions are seen not just as logistical decisions but as signals reflecting the state of bilateral relations.
The last restrictions imposed by China on Indian pilgrims came amid the border stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh in 2020. However, relations between the two sides have since improved following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year.
According to MS Prathibha, Associate Fellow at the East Asia Centre in the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, there might be tensions between India and China in the trade field but both countries want to normalise bilateral ties.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prathibha referred to Prime Minister Modi’s interview with American AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman last month wherein he said that cooperation between India and China isn't just beneficial for the two nations, but also essential for global stability and prosperity.
"The bilateral relationship between India and China is improving and will continue to grow," Prathibha said. "It will slowly recover. The Prime Minister, in the Lex Fridman podcast, said that the future of the relationship should be strong and continue to grow."
Meanwhile, China responded positively to Modi’s comments that it will be in the interest of both New Delhi and Beijing if the elephant and the dragon dance together! It is in the light of this that the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra development needs to be seen.