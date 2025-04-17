ETV Bharat / international

Kailash-Mansarovar Access Restored: A Cultural Route To India-China Diplomatic Reset?

New Delhi: After years of diplomatic frost between India and China, a symbolic window has opened. On Thursday, during his weekly media briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that Indian pilgrims will be permitted to undertake the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra through Chinese territory once again starting this year.

"What I do understand is that the Yatra will happen this year," Jaiswal said. "We are making preparations and more information will be put out to the public soon." He further stated that the Ministry will soon issue a notice to the public in this regard.

This is a significant development that hints at quiet recalibration in India-China ties. Coming amid broader regional flux and unresolved tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the move raises crucial questions about Beijing's intentions and New Delhi's strategy.

During the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, the issue of the Kailash-Mansoravar Yatra via Chinese territory cropped up. The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry, and the Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas," the External Affairs Ministry had stated in a press release. "Peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations. The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra."

The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Considered a spiritual journey of immense importance, it holds significance for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers. The Yatra involves traversing harsh terrains, high altitudes, and extreme weather, making it one of the most challenging pilgrimages in the world.

The External Affairs Ministry organises this Yatra during June to September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year. Being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, it holds religious importance also for the Jains and the Buddhists. The Yatra is open to eligible Indian citizens, holding valid Indian passports, who wish to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar for religious purposes.

The Yatra involves trekking at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, including extreme weather, and rugged terrain, and may prove hazardous for those who are not physically and medically fit. The itinerary provided is tentative and visits to the places are subject to local conditions at any point of time.

The Government of India does not claim responsibility in any manner for any loss of life or injury to a pilgrim, or any loss or damage to property of a pilgrim due to any natural calamity or due to any other reason. Pilgrims undertake the Yatra purely at their own volition, cost, risk and consequences.

In case of death across the border, the government shall not have any obligation to bring the mortal remains of any pilgrim for cremation to the Indian side. All pilgrims are, therefore, required to sign a Consent Form for cremation of mortal remains on the Chinese side in case of death.