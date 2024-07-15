ETV Bharat / international

K P Sharma Oli Sworn In As Nepal Prime Minister Today

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

K P Sharma Oli was sworn in as the Nepal Prime Minister by President Ram Chandra Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan, on Monday.

K P Sharma Oli Sworn In As Nepal Prime Minister
K P Sharma Oli Sworn In As Nepal Prime Minister (AP)

Kathmandu: K P Sharma Oli on Monday was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time. The leader of Nepal's largest communist party was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of a new government headed by Oli. He became the Prime Minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament.

Oli was sworn in by President Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Oli now needs to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment according to the constitutional mandate. Oli will need a minimum of 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR).

Read More

  1. K P Sharma Oli, Seen As Pro-China, Appointed Nepal's New Prime Minister
  2. Deuba-Oli Discuss New Govt Formation & Future Course Of Action Ahead Of Floor Test For PM Prachanda

Kathmandu: K P Sharma Oli on Monday was sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time. The leader of Nepal's largest communist party was appointed Nepal's Prime Minister on Sunday by President Ram Chandra Paudel to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of a new government headed by Oli. He became the Prime Minister with the support of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament.

Oli was sworn in by President Paudel at Shital Niwas, the main building of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Oli now needs to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of appointment according to the constitutional mandate. Oli will need a minimum of 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR).

Read More

  1. K P Sharma Oli, Seen As Pro-China, Appointed Nepal's New Prime Minister
  2. Deuba-Oli Discuss New Govt Formation & Future Course Of Action Ahead Of Floor Test For PM Prachanda
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

TAGGED:

K P SHARMA OLI SWORN INK P SHARMA OLI NEW NEPAL PM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.