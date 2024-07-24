ETV Bharat / international

July 22 Sets New Record For Hottest Day Globally: EU Climate Monitor

Images of heatwaves and wildfires around the world in July 2024 as July 21 was the hottest day ever registered globally, according to preliminary data published by the EU's climate monitor, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). ( AFP )

Paris, France: Earth withered through a second-straight day of record-breaking heat on July 22, the EU's climate monitor said Wednesday, as large parts of Europe, Asia and North America suffer blistering temperatures.

Preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed the daily global average temperature was 17.15 degrees Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the warmest day in records going back to 1940.

This was 0.06C hotter than the day before on July 21, which itself broke by a small margin the all-time high temperature set a year earlier.

Copernicus, which uses satellite data to update global air and sea temperatures close to real time, said its figures were provisional and final values may differ very slightly.

The monitor had anticipated daily records would be exceeded as summer peaks in the northern hemisphere, and the planet endures a particularly long streak of extreme global heat driven by human-caused climate change.