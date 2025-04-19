ETV Bharat / international

Judge Pauses Trump Administration's Plans For Mass Layoffs At Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Washington: President Donald Trump 's attempt to fire nearly everyone at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was paused on Friday by a federal judge, who said she was “deeply concerned” about the plan and issued an order warning that administration officials appeared to be “thumbing their nose” at the courts.

The decision leaves in limbo a bureau created after the Great Recession to safeguard against fraud, abuse and deceptive practices. Trump administration officials argue that it has overstepped its authority and should have a more limited mission.

On Thursday, the administration officials moved to fire roughly 1,500 people, leaving around 200 employees, through a reduction in force that would dramatically downsize the bureau.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was worried the layoffs would violate earlier court decisions. In her written order, she said the administration was poised to “decimate the agency and render it unable to comply with its statutory duties.”

If the plan were allowed to proceed, “there will be no agency standing” by the time she renders a decision on an earlier lawsuit filed by an employee union that wants to preserve the bureau.

Her harsh language is the latest example of friction between the executive and judicial branches, which has increased as Trump aggressively flexes his presidential power. “There is reason to believe,” Jackson wrote, that administration officials “are thumbing their nose" at judges who have ruled against them.

She scheduled a hearing on April 28 to hear testimony from officials who worked on the reduction in force, or RIF. “I’m willing to resolve it quickly, but I’m not going to let this RIF go forward until I have,” she said during a hearing on Friday.

Trump's plans have often faced legal hurdles as he works to reshape the federal government, saying it’s rife with fraud, waste and abuse. Other layoffs and policies have been subjected to stop-and-go litigation and court orders.

The CFPB has long frustrated businesses with its oversight and investigations, and Trump adviser Elon Musk made it a top target of his Department of Government Efficiency.

Mark Paoletta, the CFPB's chief legal officer, wrote in a court declaration that "the bureau's activities have pushed well beyond the limits of the law," including what he described as “intrusive and wasteful fishing expeditions.”