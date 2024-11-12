ETV Bharat / international

Judge Delays Ruling On Whether To Scrap Trump's Conviction In Hush Money Case

Former President Donald Trump, standing with defense attorney Todd Blanche, speaks at the conclusion of proceedings for the day at his trial at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. ( AP Photo )

New York: A judge on Tuesday put off a key ruling in President-elect Donald Trump’s hush money case as his lawyers argued for dismissing it so he can run the country.

New York Judge Juan M. Merchan had been set to rule Tuesday on their earlier request to throw out Trump's historic conviction for a different reason — because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer on presidential immunity. Instead, Merchan told Trump's lawyers he'd halt proceedings and delay the ruling until at least Nov. 19 so that prosecutors can give their view of what to do in light of the former and future president's election win last week.

Trump's lawyers and prosecutors had agreed in recent days to the one-week postponement, according to emails filed in court Tuesday. Because of the “unprecedented circumstances,” prosecutors need to consider how to balance the “competing interests” of the jury's verdict and the presidency, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove, meanwhile, argued that throwing out the case is “necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern.” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung heralded the delay, and said the president-elect's win makes it “abundantly clear that Americans want an immediate end to the weaponization of our justice system, including this case, which should have never been filed.”

Prosecutors declined to comment.

A jury convicted Trump in May of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2016. The payout was to buy her silence about claims that she had sex with Trump. Trump says they didn’t have sex, denies any wrongdoing and maintains the prosecution was a political tactic meant to harm his latest campaign. Trump is a Republican. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the case, is a Democrat, as is Merchan.

Just over a month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents can’t be prosecuted for actions they took in the course of running the country, and prosecutors can’t cite those actions even to bolster a case centered on purely personal conduct.

Trump’s lawyers cited that ruling to argue that the hush money jury got some evidence it shouldn't have, such as Trump’s presidential financial disclosure form and testimony from some White House aides.