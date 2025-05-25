ETV Bharat / international

Journalist Abdul Latif Shot Dead In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Balochistan: In a chilling escalation of violence against journalists in Balochistan, renowned journalist Abdul Latif Baloch was brutally assassinated in the early hours of May 24 inside his home in Mashkay, district Awaran.

According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, he was shot dead at approximately 3 am by Pakistani state-backed militias, in full view of his wife and children.

Abdul Latif Baloch was widely respected for his fearless reporting on human rights violations and resistance in the war-torn province. His work gave voice to the oppressed and documented the suffering of Baloch communities under Pakistani military operations.

In a region where journalism is often criminalised, his assassination underscores the extreme risks faced by truth-tellers. This killing is part of what Baloch activists describe as Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy--a systematic campaign to silence dissent and erase Baloch identity. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee noted that just months ago, Abdul Latif's son, Saif Baloch, along with seven other family members, were forcibly disappeared by security forces and later found dead.

"This is not just a tragedy for one family--it is an act of terror meant to silence an entire people," said the Committee in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We call on the United Nations, international media, and press freedom organisations to break their silence and confront these crimes against humanity."