ETV Bharat / international

Jordan Says 18,000 Syrians Returned Home Since Assad’s Fall

Jordanian authorities said that about 18,000 Syrians returned home from Jordan since the government of Bashar al-Assad was toppled earlier this month.

Jordan Says 18,000 Syrians Returned Home Since Assad’s Fall
Protesters gather outside the White House and speak out against the latest developments of the strike in Syria on April 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Yesterday the United States and European allies Britain and France launched airstrikes in Syria as punishment for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's suspected role in last week's chemical weapons attacks that killed upwards of 40 people. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : 1 hours ago

Amman: About 18,000 Syrians have crossed into their country from Jordan since the government of Bashar al-Assad was toppled earlier this month, Jordanian authorities said on Thursday.

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya told state TV channel Al-Mamlaka that "around 18,000 Syrians have returned to their country between the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024 until Thursday".

He said the returnees included 2,300 refugees registered with the United Nations. Amman says it has hosted about 1.3 million Syrians who fled their country since civil war broke out in 2011, with 650,000 formally registered with the United Nations.

Amman: About 18,000 Syrians have crossed into their country from Jordan since the government of Bashar al-Assad was toppled earlier this month, Jordanian authorities said on Thursday.

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya told state TV channel Al-Mamlaka that "around 18,000 Syrians have returned to their country between the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024 until Thursday".

He said the returnees included 2,300 refugees registered with the United Nations. Amman says it has hosted about 1.3 million Syrians who fled their country since civil war broke out in 2011, with 650,000 formally registered with the United Nations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SYRIAJORDANREFUGEESBASHAR AL ASSAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.