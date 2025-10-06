ETV Bharat / international

Jilly Cooper, British Author Of Bestselling Risqué Novels, Including 'Rivals,' Dies At 88

This Sept. 20, 2025 file photos shows author Jilly Cooper at The Queen's Reading Room Festival, a literary event celebrating the power and benefits of reading, held at Chatsworth in Derbyshire, England. ( AP )

London: Jilly Cooper, the bestselling British author known for her chronicles of class and sex in risqué novels, including "Rivals" and "Riders," has died unexpectedly, her agent and family said Monday. She was 88. The author died on Sunday after a fall, according to a statement from literary agency Curtis Brown, who represented her.

"Mum was the shining light in all of our lives," her children, Felix and Emily, wrote. "Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock."

Cooper garnered scores of fans with her "Rutshire Chronicles," beginning with "Riders" in 1985, a humorous and racy series that portrayed the sex lives, scandals and excesses of the well-off, horse-riding upper and middle classes in 1980s England. The 11 books in the series sold millions of copies in the United Kingdom alone.

One of the books, "Rivals," was turned into a hit Disney+ TV series last year, starring David Tennant and Alex Hassell. Britain's prime minister and royals were among those paying tribute to the author on Monday. Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, called Cooper "a legend" and recalled seeing the author recently at a book festival.

"I join my husband the King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs," Camilla wrote.

Cooper has said that the fictional Rupert Campbell-Black, the dashing hero at the heart of many of her stories, was partly inspired by Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.