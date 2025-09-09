ETV Bharat / international

'Horrific Terror Attack On Our Capital': Israel On Jerusalem Shooting

sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of a shooting attack carried out by two Palestinian gunmen, in which several people were killed and others injured at a bus stop in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: Israel on Monday denounced the Jerusalem shooting as a "horrific terror attack" on its capital, as a top official in the Israeli government said that such incidents serve as reminders of past atrocities that have happened in his country.

Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people and injuring another 12, according to Israeli police, emergency rescue services and local hospitals. Hours after the incident, Yali Rothenberg, the Accountant General at Israel's Ministry of Finance, who is currently visiting India, spoke to PTI Videos and shared his sentiments.

"I know the bus stop, and actually know the mother of one of my employees was killed in that attack," he said. "This is an unfortunate reminder to all of us, to avoid those extremists who do these inhumane acts, which are opposing all that we represent... Here in Israel and also in India, we are partners in that kind of relationship.

"And, when we look at these things, we are reminded of other atrocities that had recently happened in Israel, around two years ago, and we have a call to fight this for the betterment of humanity," he told PTI Videos in an interview hosted at the Israeli ambassador's residence here. Rothenberg is currently visiting India as part of a high-level delegation led by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, in a post on X earlier in the day, wrote, "This is the evil Israel faces. Two terrorists opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem — targeting passengers, bystanders, and anyone in reach. 5 murdered. Over a dozen wounded. The war Israel fights is for all who stand against terror." It later also shared a video of an address made by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.