Japan's World Barber Classic Tries To Bring Back Business

Tokyo: Hundreds of rowdy spectators, many heavily tattooed, roared Monday at a Tokyo arena usually reserved for boxing -- except the contestants were not athletes, but barbers.

A dozen Japanese and foreign contestants were taking part in the World Barber Classic, showing off their hairdressing skills surrounded by national flags and the blare of hip-hop tunes.

The event is part of a bid by Japan's struggling barber industry to attract young male clients lost in recent years to hair salons, which are popular for their high-quality services.

"In many countries, men getting their hair cut by barbers is an established culture," whereas in Japan young men favour salons, competition organiser Sho Yokota told AFP.

"What we're trying to achieve is to elevate a men's cut, or barbering, as a culture for men."

Popular culture in Japan driven by boy-band idols and young male actors steers men towards longer coiffures instead of the shaved, cropped or slicked-back styles usually associated with barbers.

A TV trend at the turn of the century which made top hairdressers into fashion icons also increased the popularity of salons over traditional barber shops.

There are around 110,000 barber shops currently open in Japan, but twice as many salons.

Most Japanese barbers are elderly but a new generation has emerged, armed with social media savvy.