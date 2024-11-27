ETV Bharat / international

Japanese Man Broke Into 1,000 Homes To 'Relieve Stress'

Police took the 37-year-old into custody on Monday on suspicion of trespassing on a property in Dazaifu in southern Japan.

Japanese police said Wednesday that they arrested a man who reportedly admitted to breaking into more than 1,000 homes in an unconventional way of relieving stress.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By AFP

Published : 3 hours ago

Tokyo: Japanese police said Wednesday that they arrested a man who reportedly admitted to breaking into more than 1,000 homes in an unconventional way of relieving stress.

Police took the 37-year-old into custody on Monday on suspicion of trespassing on a property in Dazaifu in southern Japan, a police spokesman told AFP.

"Breaking into other people's homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times," the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper quoted the unnamed man as saying. "I get so thrilled that my palms sweat when wondering if someone will discover me or not, and it relieves some stress," he told police, according to the newspaper.

