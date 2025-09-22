ETV Bharat / international

Japan's Ruling Party Opens Leadership Race To Choose Ishiba's Successor

Japan's Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is the son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi, attends a press conference about his running in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. ( AP )

Tokyo: Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba ’s ruling party opened official campaigning Monday to find his replacement who can restore political stability and voter support for the beleaguered Liberal Democrats. Five candidates are vying for the Liberal Democratic Party's top job ahead of a highly unpredictable vote in early October. The race has a slogan: “Change, LDP.”

The winner must act quickly to address rising prices if the party is to have any chance of winning back support following devastating losses to both the LDP and its junior partner Komeito in the past year that deprived their coalition of a majority in either house of parliament. Its new leader is still likely to be prime minister because the LDP remains the No. 1 party, while opposition groups are too splintered to form a coalition.

Whoever becomes the LDP leader must also gain cooperation from main opposition parties or risk facing constant no-confidence motions and a cycle of short-lived leadership.

Vote for LDP parliamentarians and members

The Oct. 4 vote is not open to the general public. It is limited to 295 LDP parliamentarians and 1 million dues-paying grassroots party members. That’s less than 1% of Japan's eligible voters. A candidate who secures a majority becomes a party leader. If nobody wins a majority, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates in the first round.

To be elected as prime minister, the new party leader will need votes from some opposition lawmakers in a parliamentary leadership vote, to be held within days.

5 serving and former ministers in the race

All five candidates are incumbent and former Cabinet ministers. They call themselves moderate conservatives as they emphasize their willingness to work with opposition groups. Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi are considered the top contenders.

Here's a rundown of the candidates:

Shinjiro Koizumi, 44: The son of a popular former prime minister, Junichiro Koizumi, makes his second bid after running against Ishiba last year when he campaigned to reform the scandal-laden party. As agriculture minister for Ishiba, Koizumi released an emergency rice stockpile to lower prices and stabilize supply.

Koizumi vowed to rebuild his party and listen to the people's voices more closely to address their concerns, such as rising prices, growing foreign population and public safety. If elected, he will be Japan's youngest leader since Hirobumi Ito, who in 1885 became the first Japanese premier at 44.

Sanae Takaichi, 64: A protégée of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi lost to Ishiba last year in the runoff. A wartime history revisionist and China hawk, she regularly visits Yasukuni Shrine seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of militarism. She supports more public spending and investment for growth and a strong military.

She backs paternalistic family values and opposes a female emperor, as well as a revision to civil law to allow an option of keeping separate surnames for married couples — a change sought by rights groups so that women aren't pressured into abandoning their names.