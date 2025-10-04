ETV Bharat / international

Japan's Ruling Party Elects Sanae Takaichi As New Leader, Likely To Become First Female PM

Former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, center, stands as Takaichi was chosen to a new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party during the party's leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. ( AP )

Tokyo: Japan’s governing party on Saturday elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, making her likely to become the country’s first female prime minister.

In a country that ranks poorly internationally for gender equality, Takaichi would make history as the first female leader of Japan's long-governing conservative Liberal Democratic Party. She is one of the most conservative members of the male-dominated party.

Takaichi beat Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of popular former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, in a runoff in an intraparty vote by the LDP on Saturday. Takaichi replaces Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as the party hopes to regain public support and stay in power after major election losses.

She is likely to be Japan’s next prime minister because the party remains by far the largest in the lower house, which determines the national leader, and because opposition groups are highly splintered.

The LDP, whose consecutive losses in parliamentary elections in the past year have left it in the minority in both houses, wants to select a leader who can quickly address challenges in and outside Japan, while seeking cooperation from key opposition groups to implement its policies.

Five candidates — two currently serving and three former ministers — were vying for the LDP presidency. Saturday’s vote only involved 295 LDP parliamentarians and about 1 million dues-paying members. It only reflected 1% of the Japanese public.