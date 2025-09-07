Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign To Prevent 'Further Division' In Party
In July, Ishiba ’s ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST
Tokyo: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention on Sunday to step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July's parliamentary election, Japan's NHK public television reported.
Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month. His move comes a day before his Liberal Democratic Party decides on holding an early leadership election, a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved. The prime minister is expected to hold a news conference later Sunday.
Ishiba intends to step down to prevent the party from getting divided further, NHK said. In July, Ishiba ’s ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election, further shaking the stability of his government.
His decision came after his meeting Saturday with Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his perceived mentor, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who suggested Ishiba’s resignation ahead of Monday’s vote.
He had previously insisted on staying, stressing the need to avoid a political vacuum at a time Japan faces big challenges, including U.S. tariffs and their impact on the economy, rising prices, rice policy reforms and growing tension in the region.
Since the LDP’s adoption, last week, of its review of the election loss, which called for ”a complete overhaul” of the party, requests for an early leadership vote or for Ishiba’s resignation before Monday’s results have gained traction.
