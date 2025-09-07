ETV Bharat / international

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign To Prevent 'Further Division' In Party

Tokyo: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention on Sunday to step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July's parliamentary election, Japan's NHK public television reported.

Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month. His move comes a day before his Liberal Democratic Party decides on holding an early leadership election, a virtual no-confidence motion against him if approved. The prime minister is expected to hold a news conference later Sunday.

Ishiba intends to step down to prevent the party from getting divided further, NHK said. In July, Ishiba ’s ruling coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house in a crucial parliamentary election, further shaking the stability of his government.