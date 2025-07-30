ETV Bharat / international

Japan Issues Tsunami Alert After Magnitude 8.7 Quake Off Russia Coast

A tsunami warning is displayed on a television in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after Japan issued alerts following a strong earthquakes off the Kamchatka Peninsula. ( AP )

Tokyo: A magnitude-8.7 earthquake in Russia's Far East early Wednesday prompted tsunami warnings in parts of Japan, Alaska and Hawaii. Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters (yards) above tide level were possible along some coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands. Waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible along some coastal areas of Russia and Ecuador.

Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami alert for Japan’s Pacific coast, saying waves up to 3 meter (yards) could arrive along the northern Japanese coasts less than half an hour after the alert.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami had been generated by the quake that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands. “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the warning stated. The first waves were expected around 7 p.m. Tuesday local time.

The quake at 8:25 a.m. Japan time had a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, Japan and U.S. seismologists said. Japan and the U.S. Geological Survey later updated their measurements to 8.7 magnitude and the USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles).

The quake was about 250 kilometers (160 miles) away from Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.