Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory To Remote Islands After Powerful Quake

Tokyo: Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Tuesday to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.

The remote offshore quake was not felt and no damage or injuries were reported so far. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit coastal residents of Izu Islands Tuesday morning. It issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 meter (yards) of waves in the area within minutes.

A one-meter (3.3-inch) tsunami could be expected at Izu Islands by 8:30 am (2330 GMT) and Ogasawara Islands by 9:00 am (0000 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Japan sits on top of four major tectonic plates and experiences around 1,500 quakes every year, most of them minor.