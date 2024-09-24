ETV Bharat / international

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory To Remote Islands After Powerful Quake

By AP (Associated Press)

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a one-meter (3.3-inch) tsunami could be expected at Izu Islands by 8:30 am (2330 GMT) and Ogasawara Islands by 9:00 am (0000 GMT).

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)

Tokyo: Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Tuesday to a group of remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.

The remote offshore quake was not felt and no damage or injuries were reported so far. Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 5.9 quake hit coastal residents of Izu Islands Tuesday morning. It issued a tsunami advisory of up to 1 meter (yards) of waves in the area within minutes.

A one-meter (3.3-inch) tsunami could be expected at Izu Islands by 8:30 am (2330 GMT) and Ogasawara Islands by 9:00 am (0000 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Japan sits on top of four major tectonic plates and experiences around 1,500 quakes every year, most of them minor.

