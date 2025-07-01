ETV Bharat / international

Japan Had Hottest June On Record: Weather Agency

Pedestrians use an umbrella to shelter from the sun as they walk past a digital display (behind) showing a late morning temperature at 34 Centigrade (93.2 F) in the Ginza area of central Tokyo on July 1, 2025. ( AFP )

Tokyo: Japan experienced its hottest June on record, the weather agency said Tuesday, as climate change prompts sweltering heat waves across the globe. "Japan's monthly average temperature in June was the highest for the month since statistics began in 1898," said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

With strong high-pressure systems in June staying in the region, the monthly average temperature ended 2.34 degrees Celsius higher than usual, the agency said. The temperature of coastal waters near Japan was also measured 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than usual, tying with June 2024 for the highest since data collection began in 1982, the agency said.

The body also had a further warning that is becoming routine for Japanese residents: "The next month is expected to continue to bring severe heat throughout the country." The announcement came as scientists say human-induced climate change is making heatwave events more intense, frequent and widespread.

Brutal heat waves are currently sweeping Europe from France to Greece, while global footballers' union FIFPro has called for longer half-time breaks at next year's World Cup to mitigate the effects of extreme heat. Japanese meteorologists have warned against drawing a direct link between specific weather conditions, like higher temperatures in a specific time, with climate change.

But they have observed a changing climate over many years that is causing unpredictable weather phenomena. Japan's summer last year was the joint hottest on record, equalling the level seen in 2023, followed by the warmest autumn since records began 126 years ago.