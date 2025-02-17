ETV Bharat / international

Japan's Economy Grows More Than Expected On Strong Exports And Moderate Consumption

Tokyo: Japan's economy grew at a better-than-expected annual rate of 2.8% in October-December, underlined by steady exports and moderate consumption. On a quarter-to-quarter basis, the world's fourth-largest economy grew 0.7% for its third straight quarter of growth, the Cabinet Office reported Monday in its preliminary data.

For 2024, the Japanese economy eked out 0.1% growth in seasonally adjusted real GDP, or gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation's product and service. That's the fourth straight year of expansion.

Private consumption grew at an annual rate of 0.5% during the three months through December, holding up while losing momentum. Exports jumped 4.3%, and capital investment increased 0.5%. The positive data sent Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 higher, as well as other Asian markets.

Some analysts think the anticipation of President Donald Trump's tariffs may have lifted trade. Unlike the U.S. and some other nations, Japan has been dogged by deflation, and these lower prices stifle growth. But recent wage growth has kept deflationary trends in check.