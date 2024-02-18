EAM S Jaishankar, Chinese Counterpart, Wang Yi Meet after 6 Months at Munich Security Conference

Munich (Germany): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a brief conversation between two sessions at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. This is their first face-to-face meeting since July 2023.

They were observed chatting briefly as Wang was leaving the stage and Jaishankar was entering. Jaishankar is in Munich, Germany from February 16–18, 2024, for the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024. The spontaneous exchange of interaction, following several months of silence, heightened the diplomatic atmosphere.

More than 450 delegates from different countries are taking part in the conference to discuss and debate several significant issues that could impact foreign relations and 'international security policy'. Since the Galwan conflict, there have been very few high-level exchanges between the two sides. The two last met in Indonesia on the sidelines of ASEAN meet in July last year.

According to hints from sources, the Indian Foreign Minister is expected to strongly emphasise on quickly resolving issues along the Line of Actual Control, which has hampered relations since 2020. "China is also a neighbouring country and in many ways will, as part of competitive politics, influence these. I don't think we should be scared of China. I think we should say, okay, global politics is a competitive game. You do your best, and I will do my best," Jaishankar in his statement said.

On Saturday, Jaishankar also met former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed important topics on contemporary politics. Jaishankar took to X and tweeted: "Useful exchange of views on contemporary politics with former US Secretary of State @mikepompeo."

Besides, Jaishankar also met with Friedrich Merz, the chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. Jaishankar acknowledged Merz's resolute endorsement of India's connections with Germany and the European Union. He also got to know his equivalents from Portugal, Belgium, Poland, and Norway.