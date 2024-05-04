Jaishankar Rejects US Prez Biden's 'Xenophobic' Remark, Says 'India Open and Welcoming'

New Delhi: In a strongly worded statement External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Saturday rejected US President Biden's remarks describing India's faltering economy as a result of 'xenophobia' and asserted that India has been open and welcoming people from diverse societies. He also refused the claim that India's economic growth was faltering and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government showcases India's welcoming approach. "India is always... India has been a very unique country... I would say, in the history of the world, that it's been a very open society... different people from different societies come to India," Jaishankar said in an interview with a local media outlet.

Jaishankar also rejected criticism of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), saying that no person has lost their citizenship after the implementation of the legislation. He also spoke on rampant pro-Palestinian protests across US university campuses, criticising a section of the Western media for its biased coverage, suggesting that it is "very ideological" and not "objective" reporting.

In response to a question on reports claiming India's involvement in targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "Terrorists are there in large numbers. Statistically, where they will be in large numbers, things will happen to them. Now they have created an industry which is the terrorist's industry... things could happen there." While addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser on Thursday, Biden said, "This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants." "We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants,”

It is pertinent to note that India and Japan are members of QUAD's four-member strategic security dialogue that includes the US and Australia. Also, Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit last year while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the White House in April for an official visit.

Biden has been under attack from his opponents and the Republican Party for his immigration policies, as hundreds and thousands of illegal immigrants enter the United States every month. Immigration is the talk of the town in the November 5 presidential election in which President Biden will face former President Donald Trump, the presumptive candidate from the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, the White House on Friday defended Biden's remarks saying he was making a broader comment on immigrants making a country stronger and that America's allies and partners were well aware of how much the President respects them. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre notes that the US has a strong relationship with India and Japan. "Our allies and partners know very well how much this President respects them... he was making a broad comment speaking about this country speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger," said Jean-Pierre during a regular press briefing. "Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India, with Japan, and the President if you just look at the last three years has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships", Pierre mentioned.

She further said, "The President is always going to be clear on speaking on issues that matter to the American people. We are a country of immigrants. That matters. And we’ve seen these attacks. And so, the President is never going to shy away from that."

