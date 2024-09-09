Jaishankar Says Gaza Situation 'Foremost Concern', India Supports Ceasefire 'As Soon As Possible'

Riyadh: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday described the situation in Gaza as India's "foremost concern" and said New Delhi supports an Israel-Hamas ceasefire "as soon as possible". Jaishankar made the remarks while speaking at the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in the Saudi capital.

"The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India's position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians," he said. Jaishankar said that any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. "We support a ceasefire as soon as possible," he added.

On October 7, Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by land, air and sea, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 250 others. Israel launched an offensive in Gaza, causing widespread devastation and killing around 40,000 people, according to local health officials. The two sides have so far failed to reach a cease-fire to end the 11-month-old conflict.

Jaishankar said India has consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. India has also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities, he added. "Where the humanitarian situation is concerned, we have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA," he added.

The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23. Jaishankar said it was a great pleasure for him to participate in the first India-GCC Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue and added that the meeting is not just an occasion to reflect on achievements but an opportunity to chart an ambitious and far-reaching course for the future.

"The relationship between India and the GCC is rooted in a rich tapestry of history, culture, and shared values. These bonds have grown stronger with time, evolving into a partnership that spans economics, energy, defence, technology, education, people-to-people ties and beyond," he said. Underlining that there are many ways to contemplate partnership between the two sides, the minister offered the framework of 3Ps – People, Prosperity and Progress.

"Our people-to-people ties are the bedrock of our relationship. Close to 9 million Indians work and live amongst you, acting as a living bridge between us. Their contributions to your economic progress are widely recognized. We thank you for ensuring their welfare and comfort," he said. He said trade has not only expanded in volume but also in diversity, encompassing a wide range of goods and services that fuel economies and create jobs. "The task before us is to invest in each other’s future and support each other’s continued prosperity," he said.

He identified the GCC as a cornerstone of global energy supply and said India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets. "Much of the future demand is going to come from us. Our deeper collaboration will help in stabilizing markets, driving innovation and enhancing energy security," he added. "Our partnership in the areas of renewables, technology and innovation, health, space, and education can also help realize our respective national goals," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that the GCC-India relationship is built on a foundation of trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision for the future. "It has a larger goal of advancing progress in a world that is characterized by technological advancements, changing geopolitics, shifts in the global economy and the urgent need to address environmental sustainability," he said.

Noting that the Gulf region occupies a central place in contemporary geopolitics, the minister said that, "in a world polarised by conflict and tension, we share a commitment to global peace, security, and stability." Underlining that sometimes it is adversity that brings out the real importance of friendships, the minister said that the pandemic underlined how relevant we are to each other for health security, food security and maritime security.

"Similarly, the demands of AI, of electric mobility and of green growth highlight the importance of sharing human resources. Conflict and tensions bring out the importance of cooperating on connectivity. In a world moving towards multipolarity, we can be mutually supportive of each other’s aspirations," he said. "Let us use this platform to deepen our ties, explore new avenues of cooperation, and build a collaborative future," he said.