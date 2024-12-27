ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Meets NSA Sullivan At White House, Discusses Regional, Global Developments

EAM is currently on official visit to US during which he is scheduled to meet his US counterpart and other senior members of Biden administration.

File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
File image of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

San Francisco: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House during which both the leaders had a wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US during which he is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken and other senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

“A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Thursday.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration. During his current US visit, from December 24 to December 29, the top Indian diplomat will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.

Read More

  1. EAM Jaishankar To Begin 6-Day US Visit Today
  2. US NSA Sullivan Speaks With Bangladesh's Yunus, Both Express Commitment To Uphold Human Rights

San Francisco: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House during which both the leaders had a wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US during which he is scheduled to meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken and other senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

“A wide-ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Thursday.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration. During his current US visit, from December 24 to December 29, the top Indian diplomat will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.

Read More

  1. EAM Jaishankar To Begin 6-Day US Visit Today
  2. US NSA Sullivan Speaks With Bangladesh's Yunus, Both Express Commitment To Uphold Human Rights

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NSA JAKE SULLIVANWHITE HOUSEUSJAISHANKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.