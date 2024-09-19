ETV Bharat / international

Jaishankar Holds Phone Conversation With Ukrainian Counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a phone conversation with newly-appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha with a focus on boosting bilateral ties and finding a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The conversation came nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile trip to Kyiv. "I spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to build on Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv and talks with Zelenskyy," Sybiha said.

"We agreed to take our bilateral relations forward in all promising areas of cooperation. We exchanged views ahead of UNGA and coordinated the next steps in political dialogue," he said after the talks. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was looking forward to working with the Ukrainian foreign minister.

"Spoke with the new Ukrainian FM @andrii_sybiha today. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working with him," he said. It is learnt that the Russia-Ukraine conflict figured in the talks.