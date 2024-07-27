ETV Bharat / international

EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Issue of Trafficking of Indian Nationals With Laos PM

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

During his visit to Vientiane for ASEAN meetings, EAM S Jaishankar addressed concerns with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone about the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam operations. The discussion also covered development partnerships in areas such as defence, energy, and heritage conservation.

During his visit to Vientiane for ASEAN meetings, EAM S Jaishankar addressed concerns with Laos PM Sonexay Siphandone about the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam operations. The discussion also covered development partnerships in areas such as defence, energy, and heritage conservation.
EAM S Jaishankar speaks at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (ANI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Jaishankar on Saturday, July 27, called on the Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during which he discussed the bilateral development partnership and also pointed out the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals in cyber scam centers.

"During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand", Jaishankar wrote on social media.

He conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the development partnership and cooperation in defence, heritage conservation, energy, digital and capacity building. "Value his guidance on further strengthening our close ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilizational connect", Jaishankar added.

The Indian embassy in Cambodia in collaboration with Cambodian authorities have got 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam released. They are being looked after by Cambodian side. Embassy is working for their expeditious return home & remains committed to their welfare.

According to a press statement, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has been actively rescuing Indian nationals from fraudulent job offers in Cambodia that lure them into cybercrime operations. In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams.


Most recently, the Embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

The Indian Embassy is in ongoing communication with Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India.

The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia. Indian nationals are also advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy. The Indian Embassy has issued advisories cautioning Indians against fake job offers and warning of the risks of trafficking

Read More:

  1. For India, ASEAN Is Cornerstone Of Its Act East Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. CM Stalin Urges EAM Jaishankar to Secure Release of Tamil Nadu Fisherman from Sri Lanka

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Jaishankar on Saturday, July 27, called on the Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during which he discussed the bilateral development partnership and also pointed out the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals in cyber scam centers.

"During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand", Jaishankar wrote on social media.

He conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the development partnership and cooperation in defence, heritage conservation, energy, digital and capacity building. "Value his guidance on further strengthening our close ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilizational connect", Jaishankar added.

The Indian embassy in Cambodia in collaboration with Cambodian authorities have got 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam released. They are being looked after by Cambodian side. Embassy is working for their expeditious return home & remains committed to their welfare.

According to a press statement, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has been actively rescuing Indian nationals from fraudulent job offers in Cambodia that lure them into cybercrime operations. In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams.


Most recently, the Embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

The Indian Embassy is in ongoing communication with Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India.

The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia. Indian nationals are also advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy. The Indian Embassy has issued advisories cautioning Indians against fake job offers and warning of the risks of trafficking

Read More:

  1. For India, ASEAN Is Cornerstone Of Its Act East Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. CM Stalin Urges EAM Jaishankar to Secure Release of Tamil Nadu Fisherman from Sri Lanka
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EAM S JAISHANKAR IN LAOSASEAN MEETINGSJAISHANKAR LAOS VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.