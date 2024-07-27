EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Issue of Trafficking of Indian Nationals With Laos PM

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Jaishankar on Saturday, July 27, called on the Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during which he discussed the bilateral development partnership and also pointed out the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals in cyber scam centers.

"During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand", Jaishankar wrote on social media.

He conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the development partnership and cooperation in defence, heritage conservation, energy, digital and capacity building. "Value his guidance on further strengthening our close ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilizational connect", Jaishankar added.

The Indian embassy in Cambodia in collaboration with Cambodian authorities have got 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam released. They are being looked after by Cambodian side. Embassy is working for their expeditious return home & remains committed to their welfare.



According to a press statement, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has been actively rescuing Indian nationals from fraudulent job offers in Cambodia that lure them into cybercrime operations. In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams.



Most recently, the Embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

The Indian Embassy is in ongoing communication with Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India.

The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia. Indian nationals are also advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy. The Indian Embassy has issued advisories cautioning Indians against fake job offers and warning of the risks of trafficking